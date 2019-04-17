US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips with healthcare shares

NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended slightly lower on Wednesday as a drop in healthcare shares overshadowed a string of positive corporate earnings and upbeat economic data from the United States and China.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.51 points, or 0.01%, to 26,450.15, the S&P 500 lost 6.6 points, or 0.23%, to 2,900.46 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.15 points, or 0.05%, to 7,996.08. (Reporting by Stephen Culp Editing by Susan Thomas)