June 21, 2018 / 8:09 PM / in 2 hours

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slumps; industrials, online retail pressured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with the Dow marking an eighth straight decline, as industrials wobbled again on trade war concerns while Amazon and other online retailers weakened after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on state sales tax collection.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 196.1 points, or 0.8 percent, to 24,461.7, the S&P 500 lost 17.56 points, or 0.63 percent, to 2,749.76 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 68.56 points, or 0.88 percent, to 7,712.95. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

