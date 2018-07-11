US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St snaps gain streak as trade threat weighs

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, breaking a four-session streak of gains after Washington’s threat to impose tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese goods fanned trade war fears, while a sharp drop in oil prices hit energy shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 219.21 points, or 0.88 percent, to 24,700.45, the S&P 500 lost 19.81 points, or 0.71 percent, to 2,774.03 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.59 points, or 0.55 percent, to 7,716.61. (Reporting by April Joyner Editing by Phil Berlowitz)