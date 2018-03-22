FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 8:08 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St suffers biggest drop in 6 weeks on China tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped on Thursday, with each of the major Wall Street indexes suffering its biggest one-day percentage drop in six weeks, on the heels of an action by President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of Chinese imports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 723.45 points, or 2.93 percent, to 23,958.86, the S&P 500 lost 68.23 points, or 2.52 percent, to 2,643.7 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 178.61 points, or 2.43 percent, to 7,166.68. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by James Dalgleish)

