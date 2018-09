Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks reversed losses to trade slightly higher on Friday morning, helped by gains in energy and healthcare companies.

At 11:01 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.17 percent, at 26,485.67, the S&P 500 was up 0.17 percent, at 2,918.82 and the Nasdaq Composite was up or 0.15 percent, at 8,053.93. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)