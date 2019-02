Feb 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street indexes were mixed on Friday, as optimism from a surge in January U.S. job growth was offset by a weaker-than-expected outlook from Amazon.com Inc that battered retail stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.22 points, or 0.26 percent, to 25,063.89, the S&P 500 gained 2.43 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,706.53 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.87 points, or 0.25 percent, to 7,263.87. (Reporting By Noel Randewich)