US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St treads water ahead of Fed chair speech

NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 ended little changed on Thursday as a fall in U.S. jobless claims offset data showing a contraction in U.S. manufacturing activity while investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday for clues on the central bank’s monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.21 points, or 0.2%, to 26,253.94, the S&P 500 lost 1.37 points, or 0.05%, to 2,923.06 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 28.82 points, or 0.36%, to 7,991.39. (Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)