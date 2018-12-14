US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St tumbles on global economic worries; J&J drags S&P, Dow

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s three major indexes slumped on Friday as weak data from China and Europe stoked fears of a global economic slowdown, while Johnson & Johnson was a major drag on the S&P 500 and Dow after Reuters reported the company had known knew for decades that asbestos lurked in its Baby Powder.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 496.87 points, or 2.02 percent, to 24,100.51, the S&P 500 lost 50.59 points, or 1.91 percent, to 2,599.95 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 159.67 points, or 2.26 percent, to 6,910.67. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew; Editing by Sandra Maler)