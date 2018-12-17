Market News
December 17, 2018 / 9:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St tumbles, S&P closes at lowest level in 14 months

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s three major indexes each slid more than 2 percent on Monday, with the benchmark S&P 500 closing at its lowest level in 14 months, on concerns about slowing economic growth ahead of a highly anticipated decision from the Federal Reserve later this week on the course of interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 507.73 points, or 2.11 percent, to 23,592.78, the S&P 500 lost 54.12 points, or 2.08 percent, to 2,545.83 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 156.93 points, or 2.27 percent, to 6,753.73. (Reporting By April Joyner Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

