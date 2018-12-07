US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St tumbles; S&P posts biggest weekly loss since March

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday in a broad sell-off led by declines in big internet and technology shares, and the benchmark S&P 500 index posted its biggest weekly percentage drop since March as concerns over U.S.-China trade tensions and interest rates convulsed Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 559.33 points, or 2.24 percent, to 24,388.34, the S&P 500 lost 62.86 points, or 2.33 percent, to 2,633.09 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 219.01 points, or 3.05 percent, to 6,969.25. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; editing by Jonathan Oatis)