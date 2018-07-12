FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 1:39 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street bounces back on deals, earnings hope

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, recovering from a selloff a day earlier as higher oil prices and merger activity helped offset fears of a Sino-U.S. trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 102.45 points, or 0.41 percent, at the open to 24,802.90. The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.12 points, or 0.33 percent, at 2,783.14. The Nasdaq Composite gained 36.10 points, or 0.47 percent, to 7,752.71 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

