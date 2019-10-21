Market News
October 21, 2019 / 8:08 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street climbs on signs of trade progress

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 stock index rose within striking distance of a record high on Monday as further signs of progress toward a resolution of the trade dispute between the United States and China helped boost shares in trade-exposed and economically sensitive sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.68 points, or 0.21%, to 26,825.88, the S&P 500 gained 20.51 points, or 0.69%, to 3,006.71 and the Nasdaq Composite added 73.44 points, or 0.91%, to 8,162.99. (Reporting by April Joyner Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
