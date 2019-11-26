US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street climbs to records, fueled by trade comments

NEW YORK, Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks crawled higher on Tuesday, with each of the major Wall Street indexes notching a record high, as upbeat comments by President Donald Trump on trade talks eclipsed some softer-than-anticipated economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 53.78 points, or 0.19%, to 28,120.25, the S&P 500 gained 6.73 points, or 0.21%, to 3,140.37 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.45 points, or 0.18%, to 8,647.93. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Chris Reese)