NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - Financial stocks led a drop on Wall Street on Friday as results from big banks failed to provide enthusiasm and fear of broader conflict in Syria further unnerved investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 122.81 points, or 0.5 percent, to 24,360.24, the S&P 500 lost 7.69 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,656.3 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.60 points, or 0.47 percent, to 7,106.65. (Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Dan Grebler)