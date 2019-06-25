US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street drops amid tech selloff, trade concerns

NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street fell on Tuesday, led by a selloff in technology shares, as simmering trade concerns and disappointing economic data sent buyers to the sidelines, while Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell pushed back on pressure from President Donald Trump to cut interest rates.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 178.9 points, or 0.67%, to 26,548.64, the S&P 500 lost 27.9 points, or 0.95%, to 2,917.45, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 120.98 points, or 1.51%, to 7,884.72. (Reporting by Stephen Culp)