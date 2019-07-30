US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street drops as trade worries weigh; Fed looms

July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday with technology stocks leading declines, as investors were worried over the U.S.-China trade dispute ahead of a highly anticipated Federal Reserve meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 75.96 points, or 0.28%, at the open to 27,145.39.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 13.31 points, or 0.44%, at 3,007.66. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 61.56 points, or 0.74%, to 8,231.77 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)