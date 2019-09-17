Market News
September 17, 2019 / 1:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street drops at open; Fed in focus

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell at open on Tuesday as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting, where it is widely expected to cut interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 66.70 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 27,010.12.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.29 points, or 0.08%, at 2,995.67. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.89 points, or 0.06%, to 8,148.65 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

