US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street drops on ABC report on Russia probe

Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell sharply on Friday after ABC News reported former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn was prepared to testify that President Donald Trump directed him to make contact with the Russians.

At 11:19 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was down 147.1 points, or 0.61 percent, at 24,125.25, the S&P 500 was down 17.85 points, or 0.674201 percent, at 2,629.73 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 61.28 points, or 0.89 percent, at 6,812.69. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)