FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street drops on ABC report on Russia probe
Sections
Featured
Tesla shores up Australia's grid
Energy & Environment
Tesla shores up Australia's grid
Sale of the century? $300-billion Saudi state sell-off moves slowly
Saudi Arabia
Sale of the century? $300-billion Saudi state sell-off moves slowly
Emerging markets debt is so hot, investors can’t get enough
Markets
Emerging markets debt is so hot, investors can’t get enough
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 1, 2017 / 4:27 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street drops on ABC report on Russia probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell sharply on Friday after ABC News reported former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn was prepared to testify that President Donald Trump directed him to make contact with the Russians.

At 11:19 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was down 147.1 points, or 0.61 percent, at 24,125.25, the S&P 500 was down 17.85 points, or 0.674201 percent, at 2,629.73 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 61.28 points, or 0.89 percent, at 6,812.69. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.