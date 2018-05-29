US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street drops on Italy worries

NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered their biggest one day percentage drop in a month on Tuesday as political turmoil in Italy sparked concerns about the stability of the euro zone and shares of U.S. banks tumbled.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 391.64 points, or 1.58 percent, to 24,361.45, the S&P 500 lost 31.47 points, or 1.16 percent, to 2,689.86 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 37.26 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,396.59.