April 6, 2018 / 8:06 PM / in 20 hours

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street drops over 2 pct on trade worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped more than 2 percent on Friday, with the Dow falling more than 500 points, as U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threat on Chinese imports fueled increasing concern over a U.S. trade war with China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 572.73 points, or 2.34 percent, to 23,932.49, the S&P 500 lost 58.4 points, or 2.19 percent, to 2,604.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 161.44 points, or 2.28 percent, to 6,915.11. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by James Dalgleish)

