Market News
November 23, 2018 / 6:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street drops, S&P 500 confirms correction

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed lower in a shortened post-holiday trading session on Friday as the energy sector tumbled on continued weakness in oil prices, and the benchmark S&P 500 confirmed its second correction of 2018.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 178.74 points, or 0.73 percent, to 24,285.95, the S&P 500 lost 17.37 points, or 0.66 percent, to 2,632.56 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.27 points, or 0.48 percent, to 6,938.98. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
