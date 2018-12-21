US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street edges higher at open after GDP data

Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Friday after encouraging economic data, but were still pressured by worries over slowing global growth and the threat of a U.S. government shutdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 12.14 points, or 0.05 percent, at the open to 22,871.74.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.04 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,465.38. The Nasdaq Composite gained 45.08 points, or 0.69 percent, to 6,573.49 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)