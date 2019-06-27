US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street edges higher at open on tech boost

June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday, lifted by gains in technology shares, ahead of a key G20 meeting where the United States and China will discuss trade but lack of clarity on the outcome kept investors on the sidelines

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13.10 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 26,523.72.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.88 points, or 0.20%, at 2,919.66. The Nasdaq Composite gained 29.39 points, or 0.37%, to 7,939.36 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)