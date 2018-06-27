US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends down on renewed trade jitters

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower on Wednesday, reversing earlier gains on renewed uncertainty regarding the U.S. stance on Chinese investments in American technology companies.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 165.52 points, or 0.68 percent, to 24,117.59, the S&P 500 lost 23.43 points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,699.63, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 116.54 points, or 1.54 percent, to 7,445.09. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Leslie Adler)