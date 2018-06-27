FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 27, 2018 / 8:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends down on renewed trade jitters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower on Wednesday, reversing earlier gains on renewed uncertainty regarding the U.S. stance on Chinese investments in American technology companies.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 165.52 points, or 0.68 percent, to 24,117.59, the S&P 500 lost 23.43 points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,699.63, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 116.54 points, or 1.54 percent, to 7,445.09. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.