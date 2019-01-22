US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends down, snaps four-session rally

NEW YORK, Jan 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday, snapping a four-session rally, as a gloomy global economic growth outlook, trade concerns and disappointing company forecasts dampened sentiment.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 299.16 points, or 1.21 percent, to 24,407.19, the S&P 500 lost 37.61 points, or 1.41 percent, to 2,633.1 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 136.87 points, or 1.91 percent, to 7,020.36. (Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)