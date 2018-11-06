US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends higher ahead of U.S. election results

NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s major indexes closed higher on Tuesday as voters went to the polls in U.S. midterm Congressional elections and investors hoped the outcome would provide some relief for stocks after prolonged uncertainty.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 175.41 points, or 0.69 percent, to 25,637.11, the S&P 500 gained 17.19 points, or 0.63 percent, to 2,755.5, and the Nasdaq Composite added 47.11 points, or 0.64 percent, to 7,375.96. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Leslie Adler)