US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends higher as trade worries ease

NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended higher on Wednesday as reports that U.S. President Donald Trump would hold off on imposing tariffs on imported cars and parts eased growth concerns, even as economic data disappointed investors.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 119.81 points, or 0.47%, to 25,651.86, the S&P 500 gained 16.73 points, or 0.59%, to 2,851.14 and the Nasdaq Composite added 87.65 points, or 1.13%, to 7,822.15. (Reporting by Stephen Culp)