Market News
March 19, 2020 / 8:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends higher to stem coronavirus selloff

NEW YORK, March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks managed to post gains on Thursday after recent steep losses as policymakers around the world took further emergency actions to try to help financial markets cope with deep coronavirus-driven economic damage.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 189.63 points, or 0.95%, to 20,088.55, the S&P 500 gained 11.4 points, or 0.48%, to 2,409.5 and the Nasdaq Composite added 160.73 points, or 2.3%, to 7,150.58. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Sandra Maler)

