FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 26, 2018 / 8:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends lower after late sell-off of gains

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - A Wall Street rally collapsed late on Wednesday as investors reduced their risk, following a widely expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 106.93 points, or 0.4 percent, to 26,385.28, the S&P 500 lost 9.59 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,905.97 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.11 points, or 0.21 percent, to 7,990.37. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.