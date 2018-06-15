FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018 / 8:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends lower; trade war fears resurface

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended down on Friday on worries over an escalating trade dispute between the United States and China, but indexes closed well off the day’s lows.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 84.83 points, or 0.34 percent, to 25,090.48, the S&P 500 lost 3.07 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,779.42, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.66 points, or 0.19 percent, to 7,746.38. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Leslie Adler)

