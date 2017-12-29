US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends year on muted note

NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - There were no fireworks on Wall Street for the last trading day of the year, as U.S. stocks closed out their best year since 2013 on a quiet note on Friday, with losses in technology and financial stocks keeping equities in negative territory for the session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118.29 points, or 0.48 percent, to 24,719.22, the S&P 500 lost 13.93 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,673.61 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 46.77 points, or 0.67 percent, to 6,903.39. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)