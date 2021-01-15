Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Business News

Wall Street extends losses as big banks slump after results

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended losses on Friday, with big Wall Street banks tumbling after their earnings reports, while weaker-than-expected retail sales data raised concerns about an economic recovery dented by soaring coronavirus cases.

At 10:40 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 233.38 points, or 0.75%, to 30,758.14, the S&P 500 lost 28.29 points, or 0.75%, to 3,767.25 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 81.70 points, or 0.62%, to 13,030.93.

