US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street falls as banks, industrials slide

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes fell on Wednesday as concerns around slowing economic growth and renewed COVID-19 fears hit economically-sensitive sectors, including banks and industrials.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68.96 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 35,047.44. The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.20 points, or 0.16%, at 4,415.95, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.08 points, or 0.10%, to 14,747.21 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)