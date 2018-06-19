US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street falls as China-U.S. trade tensions mount

June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as President Donald Trump’s latest threat to impose duties on additional Chinese goods heightened worries that tit-for-tat tariffs could spiral into a trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 223.88 points, or 0.90 percent, at the open to 24,763.59.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 21.74 points, or 0.78 percent, at 2,752.01. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 88.55 points, or 1.14 percent, to 7,658.47 at the opening bell.

At current levels, the Dow Jones has wiped out all its gains for the year. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)