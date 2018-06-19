FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 19, 2018 / 1:39 PM / in 3 hours

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street falls as China-U.S. trade tensions mount

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as President Donald Trump’s latest threat to impose duties on additional Chinese goods heightened worries that tit-for-tat tariffs could spiral into a trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 223.88 points, or 0.90 percent, at the open to 24,763.59.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 21.74 points, or 0.78 percent, at 2,752.01. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 88.55 points, or 1.14 percent, to 7,658.47 at the opening bell.

At current levels, the Dow Jones has wiped out all its gains for the year. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.