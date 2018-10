Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower in a choppy trading session on Monday as technology stocks were pressured by lingering worries over interest rates and corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 89.44 points, or 0.35 percent, to 25,250.55, the S&P 500 lost 16.35 points, or 0.59 percent, to 2,750.78, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 66.15 points, or 0.88 percent, to 7,430.74. (Reporting by April Joyner Editing by Leslie Adler)