March 14, 2018 / 8:04 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street falls on renewed trade war fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after President Donald Trump sought to impose fresh tariffs on China, intensifying fears of a trade war that could raise costs and hurt overseas sales for U.S. companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 247.64 points, or 0.99 percent, to 24,759.39, the S&P 500 lost 15.69 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,749.62 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.20 points, or 0.19 percent, to 7,496.81. (Reporting by April Joyner Editing by James Dalgleish)

