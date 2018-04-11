FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 11, 2018 / 8:08 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street falls on Syria, interest rate worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street fell on Wednesday as possible U.S. military action against Syria stoked investor concerns about geopolitical risks and minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting sparked worries about a more hawkish view on interest rate increases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 218.62 points, or 0.9 percent, to 24,189.38, the S&P 500 lost 14.68 points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,642.19 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.28 points, or 0.36 percent, to 7,069.03. (Reporting by April Joyner; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.