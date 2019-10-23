Market News
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street gains as investors shrug off downbeat earnings

April Joyner

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged higher on Wednesday as investors looked past lackluster quarterly reports from industrial bellwethers Boeing Co and Caterpillar Inc , though a lower-than-expected revenue outlook from Texas Instruments Inc sent chipmakers’ shares lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 44.87 points, or 0.17%, to 26,832.97, the S&P 500 gained 8.52 points, or 0.28%, to 3,004.51 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.50 points, or 0.19%, to 8,119.79. (Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Sandra Maler)

