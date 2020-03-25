Market News
March 25, 2020 / 1:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street gains as Washington reaches deal on $2 trillion aid

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street on Wednesday extended its massive bounce from the previous session as Washington reached a deal for a $2 trillion stimulus package to help businesses and millions of Americans hit by the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.44 points, or 0.43%, at 2,457.77. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 345.43 points, or 1.67%, at the open to 21,050.34, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 3.50 points, or 0.05%, to 7,421.36 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below