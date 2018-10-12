FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2018 / 1:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street gains at open as banks rise

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, as bumper results from the country’s largest banks, including JPMorgan, set an upbeat tone for the earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 354.80 points, or 1.42 percent, at the open to 25,407.63. The S&P 500 opened higher by 42.17 points, or 1.55 percent, at 2,770.54. The Nasdaq Composite gained 178.78 points, or 2.44 percent, to 7,507.84 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

