US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street gains at open on tech boost, stimulus optimism

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Monday with the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumping more than 1% as optimism about a deal in Washington over more fiscal stimulus lifted sentiment ahead of the start of quarterly corporate earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 84.22 points, or 0.29%, at the open to 28,671.12.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 22.89 points, or 0.66%, at 3,500.02, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 152.38 points, or 1.32%, to 11,732.33 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)