Feb 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street gained on Monday, with technology shares leading the advance as investors were optimistic about the prospects for U.S.-China trade relations and quarterly earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 175.82 points, or 0.7 percent, to 25,239.71, the S&P 500 gained 18.33 points, or 0.68 percent, to 2,724.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 83.67 points, or 1.15 percent, to 7,347.54. (Reporting by April Joyner Editing by Susan Thomas)