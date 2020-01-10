Market News
January 10, 2020 / 2:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street hits record opening high on tech boost



Jan 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened at record levels on Friday, powered by technology stocks, but data showing slower-than-expected domestic job growth in December kept further gains in check.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.62 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 28,977.52. The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.11 points, or 0.22%, at 3,281.81, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 29.52 points, or 0.32%, to 9,232.95 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


