NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street paused its rally on Tuesday, weighed down by weakness in General Electric shares and as lower oil prices dragged down the energy sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10.33 points, or 0.04 percent, to 25,792.86, the S&P 500 lost 9.82 points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,776.42 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 37.38 points, or 0.51 percent, to 7,223.69. (Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by James Dalgleish)