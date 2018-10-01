US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street jumps at open on new NAFTA deal

Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, led by industrial stocks, as a last-minute deal to save NAFTA as a trilateral pact bolstered hopes for progress in talks with other countries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 140.05 points, or 0.53 percent, at the open to 26,598.36.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.31 points, or 0.42 percent, at 2,926.29. The Nasdaq Composite gained 45.14 points, or 0.56 percent, to 8,091.50 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)