FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
October 1, 2018 / 1:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street jumps at open on new NAFTA deal

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, led by industrial stocks, as a last-minute deal to save NAFTA as a trilateral pact bolstered hopes for progress in talks with other countries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 140.05 points, or 0.53 percent, at the open to 26,598.36.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.31 points, or 0.42 percent, at 2,926.29. The Nasdaq Composite gained 45.14 points, or 0.56 percent, to 8,091.50 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.