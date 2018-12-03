Market News
December 3, 2018 / 2:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street jumps at open on trade truce optimism

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks leapt at open on Monday, driven by strong gains in trade-sensitive industrial and technology stocks after the United States and China agreed upon a temporary trade detente.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 241.11 points, or 0.94 percent, at the open to 25,779.57.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 30.33 points, or 1.10 percent, at 2,790.50. The Nasdaq Composite gained 155.59 points, or 2.12 percent, to 7,486.13 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.