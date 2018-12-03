US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street jumps at open on trade truce optimism

Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks leapt at open on Monday, driven by strong gains in trade-sensitive industrial and technology stocks after the United States and China agreed upon a temporary trade detente.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 241.11 points, or 0.94 percent, at the open to 25,779.57.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 30.33 points, or 1.10 percent, at 2,790.50. The Nasdaq Composite gained 155.59 points, or 2.12 percent, to 7,486.13 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)