Market News
March 10, 2020 / 1:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street jumps at the open on stimulus hopes

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened more than 2% higher on Tuesday as hopes of coordinated policy easing to avert a global recession calmed investor nerves a day after the biggest market rout since the financial crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 601.98 points, or 2.52%, at the open to 24,453.00 and the S&P 500 opened higher by 66.92 points, or 2.44%, at 2,813.48.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 269.09 points, or 3.38%, to 8,219.76 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
