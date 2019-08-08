Market News
January 20, 2016 / 9:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street jumps; economic data eases trade worries

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday, giving the S&P 500 its biggest one-day percentage gain in about two months, as bond yields climbed a day after falling sharply while better-than-expected economic data in the United States and China helped to offset trade worries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 371.46 points, or 1.43%, to end at 26,378.53, while the S&P 500 gained 54.18 points, or 1.88%, to 2,938.16.

The Nasdaq Composite added 176.33 points, or 2.24%, to 8,039.16. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below