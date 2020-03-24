US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street jumps on hopes of $2 trillion stimulus

March 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street jumped at the open on Tuesday as signs that Washington was nearing a deal on a $2 trillion economic rescue package gave a shot of optimism to markets reeling under the biggest selloff since the global financial crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,130.26 points, or 6.08%, at the open to 19,722.19. The S&P 500 opened higher by 107.04 points, or 4.78%, at 2,344.44. The Nasdaq Composite gained 335.47 points, or 4.89%, to 7,196.15 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)