US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street muted at open as focus shifts to mixed earnings

Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were subdued at open on Thursday as focus shifted back to a mixed bag of corporate earnings after a cautious message from the Federal Reserve on interest rates drove some of the biggest falls since May in the previous session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.59 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 26,879.86.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.06 points, or nearly flat, at 2,980.32. The Nasdaq Composite gained 15.14 points, or 0.19%, to 8,190.56 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru;Editing by Arun Koyyur)